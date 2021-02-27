DJ Muggs & Rome Streetz Connect For "Death & The Magician"

DJ Muggs and Rome Streetz have collaborated with each other on a few occasions but they've cemented their chemistry with a brand new collaborative project titled, Death & The Magician. Laced with 12 tracks in total, Muggs and Streetz handle the majority of their new project on their own but they do enlist Knowledge the Pirate and Rigz for some assistance.

Death & The Magician serve as both Muggs and Rome's first release of the year. Muggs appears to be aiming to maintain 2020's momentum with the release of his upcoming project, Dies Occidendum which will be dropping under his alias DJ Muggs The Black Goat.

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. 6 Of Cups

2. Prayers Over Packages

3. Ace Of Swords

4. The Manuscript

5. High Explosive

6. Zig Zag Zig ft. Knowledge The Pirate

7. Stone Cold Soul

8. The Devil’s Chord

9. Shooting At The Dance Hall

10. Wheel Of Fortune

11. Horn & Halo ft. Rigz

12. Fly Obnoxious

13. Fuck You know About Me