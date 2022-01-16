DJ Muggs & Rigz Collaborate On "Gold"

Friday, January 14th saw the arrival of plenty of amazing new music, including a collaborative album from DJ Muggs and Rigz, called Gold.

The 16-track project includes appearances from Mav, Times Change, Big Twins, and Rome Streetz. Meyhem Lauren also assists on "Cook Offs," while Rob Gates comes in on "Every Season," and Mooch delivers two features on "Where Ya Soul At" and "Gold."

A review from Underground HipHop Blog has described Gold as "an excellent entry point for those who aren't already familiar with [the artists]," noting that "Muggs' production is as equally superb as Futurewave's was on Substance Abuse."

What is your favourite feature on DJ Muggs and Rigz's new arrival? Stream the 16-track record below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. The Gold Standard

2. Gold (feat. Mooch)

3. Every Season (feat. Rob Gates)

4. Supreme

5. Cook Offs (feat. Meyhem Lauren)

6. What We Got

7. Heads On The Wall (feat. Rome Streetz)

8. Where Ya Soul At (feat. Mooch)

9. Fool's Gold

10. 24 Karats

11. We Want In (feat. Big Twins)

12. Eastside Blues

13. Crack The Code (feat. Times Change)

14. Balance

15. Never Met A Real Gangsta (feat. Mav)

16. The Culture

