DJ Muggs & Mach-Hommy Join Forces For "Kill Em All"

DJ Muggs and Mach Hommy have proven to be quite the duo. They linked up last year on Tuez Les Tous and now they're back with their second project together titled, Kill Em All. Interestingly enough, the title of their new album is simply the English translation of Tuez Les Tous. The 10-track project includes features from Your Old Droog, Sick Jacken and Tha God Fahim who appears on the majority of the tracklist.

Peep the full tracklist below.

1. Jolly Roger Introduction

2. Lady Justice

3. Apollon’s Wheels ft. Your Old Droog

4. Cessna 210 ft. Tha God Fahim

5. Force Majeure

6. The Omni ft. Tha God Fahim

7. Daniel Fast ft. Tha God Fahim

8. Mount Tambora f.t Tha God Fahim

9. Anacaona ft. Sick Jacken

10. Titanium White ft. Tha God Fahim