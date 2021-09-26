DJ Muggs & Crimeapple Team Up On "Cartagena"

Crimeapple might not be topping the Billboard Hot 100, or even charting any of his projects but he's likely your favorite rapper's favorite rapper right now. The New Jersey MC has been delivering some incredible bodies of work over the years, showcasing his lyrical aptitude. He and DJ Muggs have formed a strong collaborative streak over the years. They previously connected on Medallo in 2019, and now, they're back in action with their new collaborative effort, Cartagena. With 13 songs in total and a runtime of 41 minutes, Muggs and Crimeapple prove their chemistry has only grown stronger in the two years since Medallo.

"Doing another album was a no-brainer. The chemistry was there from jump. Outside of that, it’s a family affair at this point. When we link it’s a movie, quite literally. We give listeners an experience more so than just another album. We take you places you probably won’t ever go on your own," the duo told Complex.

Check the project out below.

