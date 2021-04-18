DJ Megan Ryte Recruits Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Yung Bleu & More On Her Debut Album

New York-bred DJ Megan Ryte finally treated listeners to her highly-anticipted debut self-titled project. The Hot 97 DJ released the project Friday (April 16), citing the special place the project, which took three years to complete, holds in her heart.

"Here we gooooo!!! The official tracklisting to my debut album DJ MEGAN RYTE dropping at midnight!!!" penned Ryte on Instagram Thursday (April 19). She continued, "I’m soooo thankful for every artist who had my back and was open to doing the records I wanted to make! And every producer (love ya) and their teams and all the labels dealing with my calls."

She also revealed an upcoming deluxe edition of the project. The star-studded list of guest appearances on the debut project includes Rich the Kid, Jamaican dancehall artist Kranium, Griselda talents Conway the Machine and Westside Gunn, Yung Bleu, Remy Ma, and more. Check out DJ Megan Ryte's self-titled project and let us know what you think down in the comments.

Tracklist

1. Kwesi Arthur feat. Kwesi Arthur

2. Fly feat. Casanova, Rich The Kid, Kranium

3. Mirage feat. Wyclef Jean, Yung Bleu

4. Fall Thru feat. Flipp Dinero, Guapdad 4000

5. Money Counter feat. Skillbeing, Yung M.A

6. Remy Ma feat. Remy Ma

7. Strapped feat. Sleepy Hallow

8. Bun B feat. Bun B

9. Warner Meadows feat. Warner Meadows

10. Oscuro feat. Malyo

11. One Chance feat. Jay Gwuapo

12. DJ Premier feat. DJ Premier

13. You Gotta Love Me feat. Conway the Machine, Westside Gunn