DJ Megan Ryte Employs Kranium, Casanova, And Rich The Kid For "Fly"

On “Fly,” Kranium, Casanova, and Rich The Kid talk about being so obsessed with someone that you just have to fly them out for a baecation. The artists seem so blinded by love on the track that money doesn’t matter, rapping, “Baby, fly with me, yeah, everything nice / You can get what you want, don't check the price.”

DJ Megan Ryte comes through on the track with a percussion-heavy, danceable beat, one that will inevitably become the sound of the summer as the weather gets warmer. Ryte, a multi-hyphenate artist and Renaissance woman of sorts, currently has her own show on New York’s legendary HOT 97 where she mixes current, trendy music on weekdays. She has traveled around the world as a tour DJ for years before making her own music, dropping two singles with notable names like Tory Lanez, Joey Bada$$, and Yung Bleu.

Her debut album releases on April 16th and it is certainly not one to be missed, so be sure to listen to the new track and watch the accompanying music video below.

Quotable Lyrics

I got a bae with a bae on the side

Baby girl, what's your name? What's your sign?

You could stay or you could just stay the night

We could hit the beach in Greece, I'll pay for your flight