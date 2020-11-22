mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Megan Ryte, A$AP Ferg & will.i.am Disavow Culture Vultures On "Culture"

Alexander Cole
November 22, 2020 14:07
261 Views
01
0
Image via DJ Megan RyteImage via DJ Megan Ryte
Image via DJ Megan Ryte

Culture
DJ Megan Ryte Feat. A$AP Ferg & will.i.am

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DJ Megan Ryte teamed up with A$AP Ferg and will.i.am on a song that is for the culture.


DJ Megan Ryte continues to be a force in the music industry and over the years, she has been able to turn her passions into careers in various different fields. Most recently, the DJ came out with a brand new track called "Culture" which features the likes of A$AP Ferg and will.i.am. There is also a music video that accompanies this song, and it is meant to take shots at culture vultures who prey on the hip-hop world.

As for the song, Ferg and will.i.am trade bars about culture vultures over top of a skeletal beat that contains some knocking 808s. Sonically, this is a pretty unique song that will definitely excite fans while also attracting some new listeners. 

Give the song a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blew nose off the Sphinx and we still balling out
They hate on our skin, why you wanna pout?
My culture hotdog, and you're just a sauerkraut
Look at 'em like Rock with one eyebrow
Moving culture since I was little Darold

DJ Megan Ryte
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  261
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DJ Megan Ryte A$AP Ferg will.i.am DJ Megan Ryte new music culture vulture Culture new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Megan Ryte, A$AP Ferg & will.i.am Disavow Culture Vultures On "Culture"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject