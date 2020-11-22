DJ Megan Ryte, A$AP Ferg & will.i.am Disavow Culture Vultures On "Culture"

DJ Megan Ryte continues to be a force in the music industry and over the years, she has been able to turn her passions into careers in various different fields. Most recently, the DJ came out with a brand new track called "Culture" which features the likes of A$AP Ferg and will.i.am. There is also a music video that accompanies this song, and it is meant to take shots at culture vultures who prey on the hip-hop world.

As for the song, Ferg and will.i.am trade bars about culture vultures over top of a skeletal beat that contains some knocking 808s. Sonically, this is a pretty unique song that will definitely excite fans while also attracting some new listeners.

Give the song a spin and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Blew nose off the Sphinx and we still balling out

They hate on our skin, why you wanna pout?

My culture hotdog, and you're just a sauerkraut

Look at 'em like Rock with one eyebrow

Moving culture since I was little Darold