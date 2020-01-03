When he invited Future over for lunch and a jet ski session, DJ Khaled informed his audience that he had the entire year on lock, teasing a flurry of hits to come in 2020. Future confirmed the statement, agreeing that things are "secured" to kick off the decade. Of course, whenever DJ Khaled gets his things in order and calls up his gigantic network of artists and producers, magic is made in the studio. Some of the most interesting and unexpected team-ups have taken place courtesy of the mega-star and, although nothing official has been announced, an album may be in the works judging by the faces Khaled was spotted with last night.

After hitting the water with Diddy, Meek Mill, Future, and others, DJ Khaled invited the crew to watch the Miami Heat basketball game with him from the courtside area. After that, they travelled back to Khaled's compound and made sure some more high-profile guests came through. Calling on Fat Joe, Mary J. Blige, Bryson Tiller, Rich The Kid, and a few others, Khaled teased one of the most high-octane studio sessions we've seen in the last few years. With this much star power, there's no doubt that a few bangers will be crafted. Will we ever hear them though? That's the real question.

Check out some photos from their session last night and stay tuned for whatever DJ Khaled has in store for us.