Such things in life are inevitable, and DJ Khaled collecting gold and platinum for his already sizeable collection is one such thing. Despite the fact that his brand new album Khaled Khaled has only been out for a few weeks, the project has already been certified gold by the RIAA. Of course, it should be noted that previously-released singles "Popstar" and "Greece," both of which featured Drake, likely played a role in the expeditious certification.

Either way, Khaled Khaled remains proof that DJ Khaled's Midas touch has yet to fade in the slightest. Naturally, he took to his Instagram page to share a few celebratory words, confirming that his onslaught of music videos was set to continue. "KHALED KHALED officially certified gold," he writes. #FANLUV THANK YOU!! MORE TO COME! WE JUST GETTING STARTED! #BodyInMotion VIDEO tomorrow!! #IDIDIT VIDEO May 27!!! @wethebestmusic @rocnation @epicrecords. LOOK AT GOD! Today is also the anniversary of the platinum album FATHER OF ASAHD."

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

It should be interesting to see how long Khaled Khaled's momentum can continue, as its platinum ascension is not a matter of if, but when. Given how quickly the project went gold, an additional five-hundred thousand album-equivalent units shouldn't be too much of a problem for the K-Man. Not only has he been steadily dropping off music videos from the project, including clips for the Migos and H.E.R-assisted "We Goin' Crazy" and the Justin Bieber and 21 Savage-assisted "Let It Go," but he seems determined to keep the balling rolling, seemingly deriving sustenance from commercial success.

How long before Khaled Khaled hits platinum? Sound off with your predictions below.