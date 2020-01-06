DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck announced last year that they were expecting a new addition to their family. Already with one son, the Khaled family is about to expand and you just know that the mother and father of Asahd are getting excited to welcome their "new blessing." Updating his fans on the status of his wife's pregnancy, DJ Khaled took a second to let everybody know of her approximate due date, revealing that Baby Khaled would be born sometime this month.



Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Nicole Tuck is nearing the end of her pregnancy. The wife of mega-producer DJ Khaled is preparing herself to take care of another child, anticipating her baby's birth later this month. Ecstatic about his latest contribution to the world, Khaled expressed his happiness on social media, writing: "Coming soon alert. BLESS UP MY QUEEN ! BABY #2 ASAHD BROTHER COMING SOON! OUR NEW BLESSING ! Coming this month I’m excited! THE KHALED FAMILY!"

Khaled didn't clarify how soon Nicole is expected to go into labor but that will likely come near the end of January. Depending on the date the baby is born, we're looking at either a Capricorn or an Aquarius.

Congratulations to Khaled and Tuck. Just a few more days until we get to see the newest Baby Khaled.