If there's one thing to expect from a DJ Khaled album, it's a list of strong features. Over the course of his career, Khaled has largely depended on his collaborators to help bring his vision to life. Khaled has hinted at some of the features on God Did. He confirmed that Jay-Z appears on the project while Drake and Lil Baby helped kick off the campaign earlier this month with "Staying Alive."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Just a day after unveiling the cover art, Khaled officially unveiled the official tracklist for God Did. The album will consist of 18 songs in total with some impressive guest appearances, even by Khaled's standards. Drake appears on the album's intro, "No Secret," as his second feature on the album. Meanwhile, the supposed "greatest" Jay-Z verse is included on the title track alongside Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. There's also a remix to Kanye West's "Use This Gospel," which also includes a feature from Eminem and production from Dr. Dre and the ICU. Other appearances on the project include Future, Lil Durk, 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Quavo, Takeoff, Travis Scott, City Girls, Jadakiss, and more.

Khaled also hinted that there's a new single that could be arriving soon.

DJ Khaled's God Did arrive in its entirety this Friday. Check out the full tracklist below and sound off in the comments with the song you're most excited to hear.

