This week on the charts, the top 10 of the Billboard 200 has remained pretty static where hip-hop is concerned.

You'll find No. 1 occupied by country singer Thomas Rhett for his Center Point Road project, clocking in at 76,000 equivalent album unit with 45,000 accounting for pure album sales, marking the biggest week in sales for any country album in 2019.

Wunderkind Billie Eilish is still making waves with When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? slips down to No. 2 with 63,000 units while DJ Khaled's Father of Asahd pushes down to No. 3 with 39,000 units. Next up is Khalid's Free Spirit still finding a home in the Top 10 at No. 4 with 38,000 units.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The only other debut of the weeks belongs to Miley Cyrus, who enters at No. 5 with 36,000 units for her She Is Coming project, the first of three EPs set to lead into She Is: Miley Cyrus. Altogether, including her Hannah Montana stretch, this marks Cyrus' 12th Top 10 effort.

Tyler, The Creator leads the second half of the list at No. 6 with his "mysterious" IGOR earning 32,000 album units while Elton John locks in his 20th top 10 effort as his greatest hits album Diamonds, zooms from No. 23 to No. 7 thanks to the success of his Rocketman biopic.

Closing things out is DaBaby's Baby On Baby at No. 8 with 31,000 units while the Aladdin soundtrack slides down 6-9 with 30,000 before Ariana Grandes Thank U, Next ends things with just under 30,000 units.