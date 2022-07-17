Miami Swim Week has been rather eventful this year. For the past few days, dozens of influencers, models, and designers have gathered in the fun-filled city to see different pieces walk down the runway. People like Jayda Cheaves, Ari Fletcher, and JT of the City Girls were among those participating this year.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

While JT and Ari got to become models for a day, at night they went back to their regular lives filled with partying and vibing to music. DJ Khaled, who was also in attendance for the Miami festivities, shared a video of him clubbing with the two socialites. In the clip, the women had on matching outfits-- JT wore a bright orange robe and Ari sported the same printed leggings.

Khaled stood next to them as the City Girls' latest release "Good Love" featuring Usher blasted from the speakers. In tune with her lyrics, JT, whose real name is Jatavia Shakara Johnson, rapped her verse bar for bar. In true Khaled fashion, he danced back and forth, hyping JT up as she delivered her lyrics.

Once she finished, she and Ari danced on each other seductively, winding their hips together and squatting to the floor. Khaled then took over the mic, instructing the DJ to run it back and shouting out the City Girls.

Following their interaction, the 46-year-old producer snapped up with the Florida native and posted it on his IG. His caption read, "Great vibes tonight at versace mansion... Bless up @thegirljt."

Khaled is currently working on his 13th studio album, God Did. He has hinted at working with numerous artists like Lil Baby, Cardi B, 21 Savage, and others, and stated that it is coming soon.