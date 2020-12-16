DJ Khaled is launching a new CBD company in partnership with CBD manufacturer Endexx Corporation.

Getty Images / Staff

“As a father, an entrepreneur, a music exec and visionary I am blessed with daily inspiration, a drive to work hard and a passion for success,” he told Rolling Stone. “CBD has become a part of my daily routine and allows me to focus myself and my energies, while striving to better myself every day.”

Endexx is responsible for a number of CBD products including oils, capsules, and topicals.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with DJ Khaled,” said Endexx Corporation CEO Todd Davis. “Khaled’s knowledge and passion for CBD is bountiful and we realized we are aligned in our approach towards product quality and business acumen. We understand and share the values that a brand goes beyond physical products; it needs to help people feel good about themselves and be part of a day-to-day lifestyle.”

A number of other celebrities have gotten into the CBD business in recent years, including Paul Pierce. Rob Gronkowski and more. Kim Kardashian even threw a CBD-themed baby shower, last year.

The CBD brand, which has yet to be named, is set to launch in early 2021.

[Via]