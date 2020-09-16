Today, Amazon Music announced its expansion into podcasting, with over 70,000 new shows introduced to the platform. One of those shows will be hosted by DJ Khaled in an exclusive partnership with Amazon Music and LeBron James' production venture The SpringHill Company.

The show, titled "The First One," will feature Khaled interviewing his favourite artists about their time in the game and the stories behind the hits that defined their careers.

"I'm recording my podcast with the greatest musicians of all time, and with some of my best friends who also happen to be the most iconic artists on the planet," Khaled boasted in typical Khaled fashion. "We'll talk about fame, fortune, life, and success. These stories are here to motivate you because everybody starts from somewhere, from the ordinary to extraordinary. Before you get to another one, you got to get to ‘The First One,’ only on Amazon Music."

Amazon/The SpringHill Company

Along with Khaled, Amazon Music also announced exclusive deals with Will Smith and Becky G to host their own podcast shows.

Given Khaled's long tenure in the game and laundry list of collaborators, fans can surely expect the show's guests to include hip hop's biggest and most influential names.

Amazon Music users can listen to the new shows straight from their Amazon Music app or Echo devices.

Will you be tuning into Khaled's new show? Let us know in the comments below