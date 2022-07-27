A release date has yet to be shared, but a new DJ Khaled album is on the way. At the top of the month, the hitmaking producer announced that his next project, God Did, would be arriving "soon." The record will be a follow-up to his 2021 release Khaled Khaled, which arrived a year afterFather of Asahd. It's clear that Khaled has no intention of slowing down.

"'GOD DID' THE OFFICIAL ALBUM TITLE FOR MY 13TH STUDIO ALBUM COMING SOON," Khaled shared weeks ago. "I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you?"

In true DJ Khaled fashion, the megaproducer has been dropping teasers, hints, and revelations since his initial announcement, and just hours ago, he returned with another. In a brief clip uploaded to Instagram, Khaled is shown alongside Lil Baby and Drake as he unveils that an epic collaboration is on the way.

"They want to finish me, so I went and got Drake and Lil Baby. They never believed in me. Why do you think I win so much? Because of you," he said in the video. In the caption to his post, he added, "Are you [pointing finger emoji] a believer? Or do I need to continue to show you? [raised eyebrow emoji]I can show you better than I can tell you. [key emoji]."

He added, "Win with us. Or watch us win. This #GODDID [pointer finger up emoji] DJKHALED feat. @champagnepapi and @lilbaby ! See you VERY [soon emoji] #GODDID album coming soon! @wethebestmusic."

Are you looking forward to God Did? Check out DJ Khaled's post below.