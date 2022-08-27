DJ Khaled Taps Kodak Black & Nardo Wick For "It Ain't Safe"

It's clear that God Did has temporarily taken over Hip Hop as fans pick apart DJ Khaled's latest offering. The hitmaking legend's star-studded album has been the talk of social media all day as production and lyricism are debated online, and amid it all, Khaled continues to ease in the visuals to accompany his tracks. We saw Khaled link up with Future and Lil Baby in the "Big Time" music video, and he returns with "It Ain't Safe," a track that hosts features from Kodak Black and Nardo Wick.

"This album is God Did, for real, there's so many surprises and there's so many things that people—I've shared maybe pictures or clips, and then they're hearing rumbles, but there's so many things that they don't know," Khaled told Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. "Because some of these things that came in, it's a gift, that's what it is. It's a gift from God, it's a gift from God and the gods."

Stream "It Ain't Safe" and let us know where this one falls on the list of favorites from God Did.

Quotable Lyrics

Swing that stick like Jackie Robinson and we slide home

He so innocent in real life, but gangsta on the phone

Funny how she say that I'm the dog but ate me off the bone

I heard her n*gga mad, she came home smelling like my cologne