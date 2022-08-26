DJ Khaled just blessed fans with his new album, God Did, which proved to be worth the hype. The Miami DJ brought along a bunch of his high-profile friends, from Jay-Z and Kanye West to newer faces like Nardo Wick. The powerhouse of collaborators on the project also includes Lil Baby and Future, who appear numerous times on the tracklist. The two first appear on "Big Time," which serves as track four.



Rapper Future and Lil Baby perform at "No Place Like Home" Concert Featuring Future & Lil Baby at Coca Cola Roxy on January 19, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Khaled has even bigger plans with the two artists next year. Ahead of the release of God Did, Khaled announced that Future and Lil Baby will be co-headlining the Days Of Summer Cruise 2023. The 3-day cruise kicks off on July 2nd to 5th on the Norwegian Sky from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas for a unique and extravagant experience. Aside from Baby and Future, more headliners are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. If the Days Of Summer Cruise is anything like his albums, Khaled is bound to bring out some massive names.

Days Of Summer 2023 will mark the second outing for the festival-cruise. In 2019, they launched the inaugural edition of the outing with acts like Post Malone, Cardi B, and more performing.

We'll keep you posted on more updates surrounding Days Of Cruise 2023 including additional performers. In the meantime, check out DJ Khaled's new album, God Did.