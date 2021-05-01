DJ Khaled Taps Big Sean, Rick Ross, A Boogie & Puffy On "THIS IS MY YEAR"

DJ Khaled's latest album Khaled Khaled dropped yesterday to mixed reception. Yet again, Khaled taps into his expansive network to enlist the most commercially successful artists in hip-hop and R&B, from Drake to Cardi B, H.E.R, Justin Timberlake, and many many more. This has been Khaled's formula for success but his latest albums have lacked the guttural-street prowess of his previous efforts that boasted anthems like "I'm So Hood" and "We Takin Over."

A large portion of the tracklist is geared towards radio-friendly jams but one of the high points of the project is "THIS IS MY YEAR." The triumphant single boasts verses from Big Sean, Rick Ross, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, who also handles hook duties, while Puffy holds down ad-lib duties. Sean sounds revitalized and youthful with braggadocious bars that still hone in on the grown man-ish he's been on lately. Ross's has really been getting better with age and his recent string of guest appearances have to showcase ed that to the fullest. His verse on "THIS IS MY YEAR" is a testament to his hustle as he details the days of his trap spot to tripling his stocks through his assertive flow.

Check the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Catch a fed charge, now we pardoned by the laws

N***as better stay in line or I'ma sit 'em in the morgue

Heaven on earth, half a million on a watch

Three bands on a sweater just to let a nigga watch

N***a wanna ride the wave, so I let him hold the yacht

Cuban links for the team, double M on the lock