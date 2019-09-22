DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire world and he has the collection to back that up. If there is one thing for sure about Khaled, it's that his favorite shoes are Jordans, even if he likes to wear the occasional Yeezy from time to time. Khaled is a notorious flexer on Instagram and has been known to show off some videos of his inventory. Usually, this inventory includes some unreleased sneakers and this past week, Khaled gave us another glimpse at what Jordan Brand is sending him.

In the video above, you can see Khaled show off three shoes specifically. The first show is the patent leather Air Jordan 1 High OG "Fearless" which is set to drop at the end of the year. From there, he gives us a look at the Air Jordan 9 "Gym Red" which drops on October 5th and the Air Jordan 1 React in what appears to be a "Shadow" colorway.

If you're a sneakerhead, you have to be just a little bit jealous of Khaled's access, especially since he probably got these sent to him for free. Even if you don't like shoes, it must be nice to have this kind of influence.