DJ Khaled shot down a fan's advances in a video shared on his Instagram, Sunday, and used the opportunity to promote his upcoming album, God Did, which the producer says is releasing "soon."

“This is a cool car. Can I come sit with you?” the fan tells Khaled in the clip while he records out of the window.

“Oh nah, baby, I’m taken. Baby, I’m taken,” he replied with a laugh. “I’m very happy, and I’m taken. Love and respect. Ladies, I’m taken, but my album coming out.”



Rich Fury / Getty Images

While Khaled hasn't confirmed a tracklist nor a release date, he shared a trailer for the project, earlier this month. In the video, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Future, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, 21 Savage, and more are teased as having assisted Khaled in the making of the album.

"I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you,” captioned the announcement post.

God Did will be Khaled's first studio album since 2021's Khaled Khaled, which featured the lead singles, "Popstar" and "Greece." Collaborators on the project included Drake, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Lil Durk, and more.

