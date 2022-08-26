DJ Khaled is currently in celebration mode because his 13th studio album, titled GOD DID, is officially out now. As with any Khaled record, GOD DID is packed with features from some of the most prominent voices in today's Hip-Hop landscape, and as a result, that gives the We The Best hitmaker a unique perspective into some of the most compelling rap stories that have been broken this year.

That especially holds true with the album's sixth track, "PARTY." The thumping track features Quavo and Takeoff, but it noticeably does not include the third Migos member, Offset. Offset's lack of participation on the song serves as the latest update in the ongoing rumor that Migos have quietly disbanded, and in a new Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe, DJ Khaled briefly touched on those rumors.



"I mean those are all my brothers, all three of them are my brothers," DJ Khaled told Zane Lowe, "and from their big brother, we want to see them together no matter what. Nobody says they not together, so I'm not going to be one of those guys that's going to."

"Those are brothers, you know what I'm saying?" DJ Khaled continued. "You asking me, I'm always going to be like, 'Those are brothers, and it's our job to make sure that they continue to be brothers,' but obviously they got their thing. I don't know, but I could tell you this, that mother f***ing Takeoff and Quavo on this album, called 'Party All the Time'...that mother f****r gon' go!"



Despite DJ Khaled's stance on Offset's personal relationship with Quavo and Takeoff, there does seem to be tension brewing between Offset and QC. Earlier this week, Offset discussed his frustration with his record label, saying, "N***as act like Im the problem I paid millions to get my rights back. N***a you blackballed me I ain't said shit one time homie I ain't spoke to you in 2 years now I drop and you want ya name on my credit?"

However, in the days following Offset's tweet, Quality Control's P shared a video with Lil Baby that some fans interpreted as a public taunt against Offset.

Check out DJ Khaled's Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe below. The discussion about Offset and the alleged rift between him, Migos, and Quality Control begins around the 10-minute mark.

Let us know what you think about DJ Khaled's statement below, and keep it locked to HNHH for more updates.