It's still hard to believe that Nipsey Hussle isn't with us. 2018 was such a successful year for him with the release of his debut album, Victory Lap that later received a Grammy nomination. Although he didn't release a ton of music after that, with the exception of a few singles, he's still earned himself three posthumous Grammy nominations. Nip is nominated for Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Rap Performance. "Racks In The Middle" is nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song but it's Nipsey's collaboration with DJ Khaled, "Higher" Ft. John Legend that earned him a nomination for Best Rap/Sung Performance.

Following the announcement of Nip's posthumous nominations, DJ Khaled took to Instagram to share a text message exchange between himself and Nipsey Hussle when they were recording the song. Khaled shared a video of himself previewing John Legend's hook before it was properly mixed into the song. Khaled also kept his word and got the song nominated for a Grammy just like he promised Nipsey when they made the song.

"When @nipseyhussle and I made this record in the studio I told him we would be nominated for this and we would WIN a Grammy for this! @stevecarless witnessed the moment! Steve we did it !" Khaled wrote.

"Higher" is nominated alongside Lil Baby & Gunna's "Drip Too Hard," "Panini" by Lil Nas X, Mustard & Roddy Ricch's "Ballin" and Young Thug's "The London."