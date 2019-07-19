While many have wondered what exactly DJ Khaled does, he's about to give fans a bit of insight into his creative world in two new specials. Per Hollywood Reporter, MTV ordered two new specials on DJ Khaled. The Father Of Asahd artist will be the focal point of DJ Khaled: The Ride, a half-hour special, as well as DJ Khaled: King Of Collabs, an hour-long special. The specials will focus on his recent project, Father Of Asahd and the creative process behind it. Maybe we'll also get a first-hand look at him storming into Epic's office and throwing a tantrum.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"Triple platinum award-winning artist and producer DJ Khaled is all about the hustle in MTV’s latest chapter of artist storytelling series The Ride," MTV said. MTV documents his journey to becoming a music mogul as Khaled reflects back on lessons learned, his achievements, including the chart-topping collaboration with Rihanna 'Wild Thoughts,' and his thought process as a hit-making producer, social media star, and business owner."

The specials will show exclusive behind the scenes footage of the recording process behind the project. DJ Khaled's obviously a global superstar who puts the majority of his life on display, whether it's on Instagram or Snapchat. His new specials are part of MTV plan to increase original music content on their network.

"I am so blessed to have MTV as such a great partner throughout Father of Asahd and always," Khaled said. "We will never stop!"