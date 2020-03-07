DJ Khaled has proven time and again that he is firmly entrenched in the "Team Early" camp when it comes to the latest Nike and Air Jordan sneakers. Whether it's the latest batch of general release retros or early looks at limited edition colorways, you can always bank on Khaled showing off his latest haul on instagram.

His latest shipment included a never before seen Air Jordan sneaker, featuring a pristine, all-white construction highlighted by some glossy detailing and minimal hits of Carolina blue throughout. This particular sneaker, which could be an evolution of the Jordan Pro React, was also recently teased by Edison Chen, who revealed that the kicks are indeed grounded by Nike's innovative React cushioning.

Catch an early look at the unnamed Jordan sneaker in the tweets embedded below and click here to preview the Top 10 sneakers releasing in March.