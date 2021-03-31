DJ Khaled has been deep in album mode over the past few weeks. Practically every day comes with a fresh new update from the We The Best artist regarding the huge collaborations destined for his highly anticipated sixth studio album Khaled Khaled. We've already seen Khaled tease records with everyone from Lil Baby and Meek Mill to Nas and Roddy Ricch. Despite having already shared so many details with social media as of late, it appears that DJ Khaled still has a few surprises up his sleeve, as the veteran record producer has recently come forward to reveal the secret to his "glow."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled)

His "glow" is apparently the result of a tried-and-true skincare routine, which according to the Father of Asahd artist consists of "two tings." In a recent Instagram post, DJ Khaled shared a video in which he walks his followers through a Rihanna-approved skincare routine. For the caption, he penned, "People always ask me how I got my Glow...[2] tings: GOD AND @fentyskin."

In the video, which also stars DJ Khaled's wife Nicole Tuck, Khaled walks followers through three easy-to-follow steps that include washing his face, snatching his pores, and lastly, hydrating and protecting. In typical DJ Khaled fashion, there is an ample dose of comedy as well, with Khaled's overuse of the word "glow" and his constant kissing of his wife after every step in his skincare routine.

Has DJ Khaled's Fenty Skin endorsement convinced you to give Rihanna's brand a try?