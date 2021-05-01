DJ Khaled's "Sorry Not Sorry" remains one of the highlights off of KHALED KHALED with both Nas and Jay-Z delivering incredible verses. It was Jay-Z's "other B" line that had the world going mad, especially with Beyoncé's quick "Hey" in the middle of his verse. Even Lil Babywas reciting lines from it after hearing it. Khaled took to Instagram with some BTS footage from his session with Nas where he heard Jay's verse for the first time. "Yo, man. That's crazy, yo," said Nas before Khaled Facetimes Hov.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"So, I'm just here tweaking lines and shit. I'm in here ready to re-write four bars and shit here and there. Yo, 'Japanese whiskey.' 'Y'all n****as got bands but we dance to a different drum.' Oh, no, no, no. I gotta come back," Nas said with laughter in his voice while Hov cracks up over Facetime. "This is definitely one for the books."

"JAY and NAS on one record has been a lifelong dream! And I’m so glad it happened the way it did!TRUE brotherhood! Amazing energy! And love! God was in the booth, on set, and all over this ALBUM," Khaled said before clarifying that Nas was only joking and no bars were altered. "By the way no lines were changed it was PERFECT and BEAUTIFUL," he added.

Check out the clip below. Who had the better verse on the track? Nas or Jay-Z? Sound off in the comment section below.