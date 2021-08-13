As America celebrates being "back outside," the pandemic is far from over. Each state seems to have its own rules regarding how it is regulating the spread of coronavirus, but it seems that the virus landed on DJ Khaled's doorstep. Artists have been enjoying taking to festival stages and performing in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans each show. Yet, DJ Khaled shared that he has been under quarantine after his entire family reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Khaled thanked his loved ones for their prayers and well wishes, as well as the doctors who attended to his family during their recovery.

"Thank you grateful for all the love grateful for everyone checking in on my family and I! Please be safe out there! Please take care of yourself," Khaled wrote on Instagram. Thank you to DOCTORS ,thank you Dovi thank you to my Queen thank you Rosa thank you to my WE THE BEST team my management ROCNATION and My partners at EPIC RECORDS for holding me up while Me and my family focused on recovery."

Khaled also uploaded a series of photos and videos of his brood enjoying their time locked in. It looked as if his adorable sons were having the time of their lives with mom and dad. We are glad to hear everyone in the Khaled crew is doing well. Check it out below.