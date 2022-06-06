DJ Khaled reminded his Instagram followers that he is an actual disc jockey in addition to being a record producer by sharing a video of himself scratching vinyl records on Saturday. Showing off his fundamentals warranted praise from numerous artists including Royce Da 5’9, D-Nice, A-Trak, and DJ Scratch.

"We the Purest," Khaled captioned the video. "Vinyl alert."

"A “REAL” Dj bruh…. I don’t think enough people know that about you…" commented Royce Da 5'9".



DJ Scratch also chimed in with several fire emojis.

It's understandable for fans to forget Khaled's actual DJ skills as he's been so successful as a record producer behind the scenes over the years. He even recently remarked that no one would be able to beat him in a Verzuz contest.

“To answer your question, I really don’t see nobody” Khaled said on Trick Daddy's cooking show, I Got My Pots. “My catalog is super strong … I’m from Miami so if you expect me to be like … I don’t see nobody, and I mean that with love. My catalog is strong. You might wanna Google it and go check out my catalog, I been doing this shit for two decades! And I been putting hit records out for damn near 15 years! So really think about what you thinking and what you saying because Khaled got hits! A lot of hits!”

The DJ is expected to be releasing a new project in the coming months after recently teasing himself to be in "album mode." Khaled has shared pictures from the studio with 21 Savage and Lil Baby. The project will be Khaled's 13th studio effort.

Check out Khaled's video on Instagram below.





