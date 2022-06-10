In order to stand out from the competition when promoting his quickly approaching Reality Check comedy tour, Kevin Hart has taken to some unique marketing strategies, including hilariously imitating one of his friend DJ Khaled's most popular catchphrases.

On Friday, June 10th, the Ride Along actor posted a video montage that began with a clip of him saying, "They didn't believe that I could sell more tickets on the tour... GOD DID!"

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

If you're a fan of Khaled's you'll be familiar with the saying, which he often pulls out to remind any of his doubters that no matter what they have to say, he always has his faith to carry him through life with confidence.

The rest of the video finds Hart repeating "GOD DID!" from his couch, stairwell, his bed, and even while on the toilet. "Nobody loves @djkhaled more than me," he wrote in the caption.

"Tickets are flying for my Reality Check tour... I LOVE MY F*CKING FANS!!!!!!! Click the link in my bio and go get [yours] before they sell out," Hart continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

After he uploaded the parody video, thousands of fans hopped in the comment section to express their appreciation for the comedic content. "[You] trying so hard not to laugh," his wife Eniko Hart wrote.

Even Khaled himself got in on the fun, reposting the video to his own IG feed. "@kevinheart4real it really breaks my heart... They really didn't believe in us... GOD DID!! GOD DID!! GOD DID!! #AlbumMode win with us!!! Or watch us win!!! They didn't believe us, GOD DID!" he added in the caption.

Check out all the upcoming dates for Kevin Heart's Reality Check tour below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.



