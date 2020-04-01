DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck's We The Best Foundation has provided tons of crucial protective equipment to healthcare workers in New York and Miami hospitals. The coronavirus pandemic has caused a major shortage in tons of critical supplies for doctors, nurses, and other health professionals, and many celebrities are taking action in order to make up for the lack of these items. One such celebrity is DJ Khaled, who, through he and his wife's We The Best Foundation, has teamed up with the non profit, Direct Relief, to provide protective equipment to those most vulnerable to the virus.

“Helping our local community when and where we can has always been our mission since we started the We The Best Foundation back in 2018," Khaled said in a statement. "By partnering with Direct Relief, Nicole and I are able to reach the medical staff who are most at risk in local hospitals in New York and Miami. It’s important to us to take care of those who take care of us.” Direct Relief has been rapidly mobilizing to get items such as N95 masks, surgical masks, isolation gowns, gloves, face shields, and sanitizers into the hands of as many frontline health workers as possible. The organization has even implemented daily emergency deliveries to nonprofit community clinics and health centers. In total, their combined efforts with We The Best has provided over 10,000 masks and gloves and dozens of PPE kits to healthcare workers.

"Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for this extraordinary act of personal generosity from DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief President and CEO, in a press release. "This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable."

Khaled and We The Best have also teamed up with California-based company, simplehuman, to supply thousands of hands-free soap dispensers coated in germ-blocking nano-silver technology to communities across the U.S. This initiative begins on Wednesday (April 1st) in Los Angeles, before expanding to communities across the nation. According to the press release, Khaled and Nicole were inspired to get involved by their friend, Miami based designer Gelareh Mizrahi, whose brother has been on the front lines at a hospital in Brooklyn during the pandemic.