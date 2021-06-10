Hip Hop fans are preparing for yet another massive evening of releases as there are several hitmaking artists slated to drop albums and singles at the stroke of midnight. Aside from anticipated projects from Migos and Polo G, as well as singles from Doja Cat, French Montana, IDK, and more, Megan Thee Stallion makes a triumphant return with her new track, "Thot Sh*t."

It seems that the Houston Hottie's new song will arrive with a visual because DJ Khaled has already shared his thoughts about the music video. "I let some of my people see the video before it came out and recorded their reactions," Megan wrote on Instagram in a post that showed Khaled's immediate response to seeing the visual for "Thot Sh*t."



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

"Yo, they gon' actually air this?" Khaled asks in the clip. "It's goin' on YouTube and all that? Nah!" He continued to shake his head with a smile. "It's a new world and it's definitely a new video. Let me tell you somethin'." Khaled just trailed off, seemingly at a loss for words. We can only assume that there may be a few NSFW moments in the clip.

"Thot Sh*t" is the first single since Megan's brief hiatus from social media. The rapper took a bit of time off after years of releases, performances, touring, and winning awards. After announcing "Thot Sh*t," Megan explained what fans can expect from the record.

"I’m really just talking sh*t and taking ownership of the words 'thot' and 'hoe' bc they’re not the drag the men think it is when trying to come at women for doing them," said the rapper. Check out DJ Khaled's reaction below.