DJ Khaled is perhaps music's most notorious sneakerhead although the likes of Stalley and DJ Clark Kent would probably have something to say about that. Regardless, Khaled has an extensive sneaker collection that would make any sneakerhead incredibly jealous. He has shelves upon shelves of shoes and most of them are coming from straight from Jordan Brand, who he has created shoes with in the past. Every single week, it seems as though Khaled is being seeded sneakers and recently, he had to show people what he has in store.

On his Instagram story right now, Khaled has a video of himself showing off the Air Jordan 34 in a gorgeous yellow and orange colorway, as well as the Air Jordan 5 "Island Green," and Air Jordan 1 React in purple. You can watch the story here although it will most likely be expired soon. In the video below, you can see Khaled receiving Travis Scott's latest Air Force 1.

Based on the video, it's clear that Khaled is still incredibly well connected and you can't help but appreciate how easily he is able to get his hands on some of these items. Some Jordans are no easy task to cop but when you're being seeded some fire, it makes being a sneakerhead that much easier.