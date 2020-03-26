DJ Khaled is one of the most high profile sneakerheads in hip-hop and if you've ever seen his collection, you've probably come away feeling extremely jealous. Khaled has his very own sneaker with Jumpman and the brand is constantly sending him shoes before they actually come out. Recently, the infamous DJ got his hands on some Air Jordan 4s that have yet to reach the marketplace.

In the tweet below, you can find some snapshots from Khaled's IG story. Here, you can see the "Court Purple," "Metallic Red," and even an orange colorway. These are going to be some interesting releases and fans will be excited to see some early in-hand looks.

In the background of Khaled's video, you can even see the Air Jordan 13 "Flint" and Air Jordan 11 Low "Bred Concord." It's clear that Khaled is well connected and getting pairs before any of us mere mortals. Regardless, it's nice to see what these look like outside of the context of official images. So far, they look pretty great and we can't wait to see some on-foot photos in the near future.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of these and whether or not you plan on copping.