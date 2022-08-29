Last week, New Music Friday (August 26) came in heavy with a slew of noteworthy releases. Two of the most talked about records from that day were DJ Khaled's God Did and J.I.D's The Forever Story, both earning praise from Hip Hop lovers across the globe. Khaled's star-studded record took over timelines and topped the charts, but that didn't stop him from letting J.I.D know just how much he appreciated his project, as well.

A heartwarming moment was captured between J.I.D and Khaled while they were crossing paths on the MTV VMAs red carpet. Khaled stopped what he was doing to shake the rapper's hand and congratulate him on The Forever Story.



Jamie McCarthy / Staff / Getty Images

J.I.D returned the sentiment and joked, "You beat me." It was a remark that was made playfully, however, Khaled used the moment to praise the Dreamville star, even saying he was a fan of J.I.D's music.

"No! It's not about that! You got a beautiful album, congratulations," Khaled told him. "Keep goin', don't stop, I'mma fan." Never one to miss an opportunity, J.I.D said, "Let me get on the next one." Khaled seemed receptive to the idea and complimented the rapper's family, team, and everyone associated with J.I.D before making his exit.

From one generation to the next, keeping Hip Hop alive. Check it out below.