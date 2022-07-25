DJ Khaled spent the weekend in Toronto ahead of the release of his new album, God Did, and shared many memorable moments from the trip on social media. In one of the posts, he also hinted at Drake being included on the tracklist of the upcoming project.

"Bless up the beautiful people of TORONTO!! TORONTO IM HERE!!" he captioned a video of himself jumping onto a Pedal Pub with fans. "DRAKE DID!!"



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

In another video, Khaled gives a shoutout to the Jamaican restaurant, Pat's Homestyle.

"Shout out to Pat's," DJ Khaled says in a video from the restaurant. "Straight from the jet. Got some curry goat white rice, a little beef patty."

Pat's wasn't the only food spot to get attention from Khaled. He also popped over to the Italian restaurant, Sotto Sotto.

Khaled's highly-anticipated album, God Did, was officially announced, earlier this month, with a trailer for the project featuring Drake, Kanye West, Lil Baby, Future, Lil Durk, Don Toliver, Roddy Ricch, Gunna, 21 Savage, and more.

"I made this album for all the believers and non believers. They didn’t believe in us…do you,” captioned the announcement post.

The project will be Khaled's first studio album since 2021's Khaled Khaled.

The project will be Khaled's first studio album since 2021's Khaled Khaled.
















