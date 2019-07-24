DJ Khaled has unlocked a major key that gives him new rights at Apple Music since becoming the first-ever Artist in Residence. The title means that the Father of Asahd music maker will work with the streaming service to “create and executive produce stand-alone special editions of some of their most successful and beloved playlists.”



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The first offering had by the new collaboration is Office DJ Khaled, a playlist curated by yours truly with songs by Sam Cooke, Snoop Dogg, Drake and more. Khaled will drop off one playlist a month that will also be accompanied by his We The Best Radio show on Beats 1.

"Bless up @applemusic for making me the very first artist-in-residence ever for @applemusic," Khaled wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of him on a power trip in the Apple offices. "This means imma taking over the biggest playlists on the platform every month! Also the goal is to break new artists in the process. All record labels and artists, hit me up. This month, we gon start with Office DJ and then I might hit y’all wit a Gymflow playlist vibe next month."

Who's tuning into Apple Music monthly to catch Khaled's playlist curation?