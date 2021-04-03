On Saturday morning, DJ Khaled took to his Instagram to tell the world that he was finally in “album mode” once again. He posted a photo of him and Asahd, who seems to be growing older by the day. Khaled and his family are currently vacationing in Nassau, Bahamas, so it seems like the relaxation has prompted him to get working on his upcoming release. “KHALED KHALED ALBUM MODE. EVERYTING A HIT,” he captioned the latest photo.

DJ Khaled has been attempting to fuel hype for his new album as much as possible, and he hasn’t held back on the teasing. Last month, the iconic DJ shared that he’d already gotten vocals from H.E.R. and Post Malone in preparation for his sixth studio album, and he also shared photos of Nas and Roddy Ricch in the studio with him. Other artists that DJ Khaled has confirmed are involved in the project are Meek Mill, Tay Keith, and Lil Baby.

The album is supposedly going to be called Khaled Khaled, and while it’s unclear when exactly the project is going to drop, it’s undoubtedly going to garner a lot of attention. Are you excited for Khaled Khaled, or do you think it’s already overhyped? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.