DJ Khaled was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, celebrating an illustrious career that has spanned decades. Industry legends such as Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and more were present at the ceremony to congratulate Khaled.

“I wanna make one thing super clear, this star I want it to represent the light that shines on everybody,” Khaled said at the event. “God put me on this earth to be a light. I want everybody to take this starlight and know that it’s forever, it’s for all of us. It’s for hip-hop. We are just getting started, this is just the beginning.”

It was also declared that April 11 will be known as DJ Khaled day in Hollywood.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Khaled expanded on how he feels about the honor during a recent interview with Variety.

“Everybody who puts out great work loves greatness to come back,” he told the outlet on Sunday. “Now, am I driven by awards or other accolades? No. That I came from nothing, that I made it this far, and that I keep going and I keep growing — that’s what drives me. Being a father of two children drives me. Being a good man drives me — being there for my family and my children. I’m grateful for blessings that God gave me. Getting this star, that acknowledgment, is a blessing. Getting the call where you got a Walk of Fame star, a Grammy or a No. 1 album — I wake up every day saying that ‘We’re No. 1!’ So I am very grateful for the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, that sign of what I have accomplished. It’s nice getting the call that I’m getting a star, or a Grammy, or that I got another No. 1 album.”

Check out Khaled's ceremony below.

