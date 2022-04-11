DJ Khaled was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, celebrating an illustrious career that has spanned decades. Industry legends such as Jay-Z, Diddy, Fat Joe, and more were present at the ceremony to congratulate Khaled.

“I wanna make one thing super clear, this star I want it to represent the light that shines on everybody,” Khaled said at the event. “God put me on this earth to be a light. I want everybody to take this starlight and know that it’s forever, it’s for all of us. It’s for hip-hop. We are just getting started, this is just the beginning.”

It was also declared that April 11 will be known as DJ Khaled day in Hollywood.

DJ Khaled, Walk of Fame
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Khaled expanded on how he feels about the honor during a recent interview with Variety.

“Everybody who puts out great work loves greatness to come back,” he told the outlet on Sunday. “Now, am I driven by awards or other accolades? No. That I came from nothing, that I made it this far, and that I keep going and I keep growing — that’s what drives me. Being a father of two children drives me. Being a good man drives me — being there for my family and my children. I’m grateful for blessings that God gave me. Getting this star, that acknowledgment, is a blessing. Getting the call where you got a Walk of Fame star, a Grammy or a No. 1 album — I wake up every day saying that ‘We’re No. 1!’ So I am very grateful for the Hollywood Walk of Fame star, that sign of what I have accomplished. It’s nice getting the call that I’m getting a star, or a Grammy, or that I got another No. 1 album.”

Check out Khaled's ceremony below.

