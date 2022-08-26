DJ Khaled knows how to build anticipation. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up his efforts ahead of his new album, God Did. He teased the star-studded roster of artists that he locked in with for his latest effort, including Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z. However, there's always the concern that Khaled isn't actually utilizing his resources to the fullest potential.



With the release of God Did this morning, fans have been picking and choosing their favorite tracks off of the project. This time, Khaled brought on a collection of excellent producers who helped create a consistent experience over the 18-track project. Dr. Dre and The ICU notably hold down the production on the Kanye West and Eminem-assisted, "Use This Gospel (Remix)." Streetrunner also have a heavy hand across the project, as well as TM88, Tarik Azzouz and Tay Keith.

Check the full production credits below via HHNM.

1. No Secret feat. Drake

Produced by DJ Khaled, Rex Kudo, Charlie Coffeen, Aaron Paris, Matt Spatola, Preme, Jason Lader & Sim Fane

2. God Did feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Produced by DJ Khaled, Fridayy, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

3. Use This Gospel (Remix) feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre & The ICU)

Produced by Dr. Dre & The ICU, Timbaland, Federico Vindver & Angel López

4. Big Time feat. Future & Lil Baby

Produced by TM88, Rozay Knockin, Marko Lenz & Brook Beatz

5. Keep Going feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch

Produced by DJ Khaled, TM88, Slo Meezy, DJ Moon & Akachi

6. Party feat. Quavo and Takeoff

Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

7. Staying Alive feat. Drake & Lil Baby

Produced by Nyan & Tim Suby

8. Beautiful feat. Future & SZA

Produced by DJ Khaled, TM88 & KXVI

9. It Ain’t Safe feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black

Produced by DJ Khaled & Tay Keith

10. Let’s Pray feat. Don Toliver & Travis Scott

Produced by DJ Khaled, Tay Keith, Eza , Duce.6x & MIKE DEAN

11. Fam Good, We Good feat. Gunna & Roddy Ricch

Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER, Mighty Max & Tarik Azzouz

12. Bills Paid feat. Latto & City Girls

Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER, Sage & Tarik Azzouz

13. Way Past Luck feat. 21 Savage

Produced by STREETRUNNER, LENYZ, DJ Khaled & Tarik Azzouz

14. These Streets Know My Name feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla

Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

15. Juice WRLD Did feat. Juice WRLD

Produced by Nick Mira & Dorien Theus

16. Jadakiss Interlude feat. Jadakiss

Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

17. Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk

Produced by DJ Khaled

18. Grateful feat. Vory

Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz

