Here are all the producers that contributed to DJ Khaled's star-studded new album, "God Did."
DJ Khaled knows how to build anticipation. Over the past few weeks, he's ramped up his efforts ahead of his new album, God Did. He teased the star-studded roster of artists that he locked in with for his latest effort, including Drake, Eminem, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z. However, there's always the concern that Khaled isn't actually utilizing his resources to the fullest potential.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
With the release of God Did this morning, fans have been picking and choosing their favorite tracks off of the project. This time, Khaled brought on a collection of excellent producers who helped create a consistent experience over the 18-track project. Dr. Dre and The ICU notably hold down the production on the Kanye West and Eminem-assisted, "Use This Gospel (Remix)." Streetrunner also have a heavy hand across the project, as well as TM88, Tarik Azzouz and Tay Keith.
Check the full production credits below via HHNM.
1. No Secret feat. Drake
Produced by DJ Khaled, Rex Kudo, Charlie Coffeen, Aaron Paris, Matt Spatola, Preme, Jason Lader & Sim Fane
2. God Did feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
Produced by DJ Khaled, Fridayy, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz
3. Use This Gospel (Remix) feat. Kanye West, Eminem (prod. by Dr. Dre & The ICU)
Produced by Dr. Dre & The ICU, Timbaland, Federico Vindver & Angel López
4. Big Time feat. Future & Lil Baby
Produced by TM88, Rozay Knockin, Marko Lenz & Brook Beatz
5. Keep Going feat. Lil Durk, 21 Savage & Roddy Ricch
Produced by DJ Khaled, TM88, Slo Meezy, DJ Moon & Akachi
6. Party feat. Quavo and Takeoff
Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz
7. Staying Alive feat. Drake & Lil Baby
Produced by Nyan & Tim Suby
8. Beautiful feat. Future & SZA
Produced by DJ Khaled, TM88 & KXVI
9. It Ain’t Safe feat. Nardo Wick and Kodak Black
Produced by DJ Khaled & Tay Keith
10. Let’s Pray feat. Don Toliver & Travis Scott
Produced by DJ Khaled, Tay Keith, Eza , Duce.6x & MIKE DEAN
11. Fam Good, We Good feat. Gunna & Roddy Ricch
Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER, Mighty Max & Tarik Azzouz
12. Bills Paid feat. Latto & City Girls
Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER, Sage & Tarik Azzouz
13. Way Past Luck feat. 21 Savage
Produced by STREETRUNNER, LENYZ, DJ Khaled & Tarik Azzouz
14. These Streets Know My Name feat. Skillibeng, Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer & Sizzla
Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz
15. Juice WRLD Did feat. Juice WRLD
Produced by Nick Mira & Dorien Theus
16. Jadakiss Interlude feat. Jadakiss
Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz
17. Asahd and Aalam Cloth Talk
Produced by DJ Khaled
18. Grateful feat. Vory
Produced by DJ Khaled, STREETRUNNER & Tarik Azzouz