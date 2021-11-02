As Cardi B faces backlash from hip-hop fans for her comments about rappers needing to "stop doing lean and smoking weed" because of slow songs apparently "ruining" the club experience, the rapper is showing that she's above the drama by flexing some extravagant new gifts that she got this week.

Following their "Big Paper" collaboration earlier this year, DJ Khaled made sure to thank Cardi B by copping her one of the most beautiful bracelets that she has ever seen in her life. She posted a video on Instagram, showing it off.

"Wow like the most beautiful bracelet I ever seen in my life!!!!! Omggg thank you @djkhaled for this beautiful bracelet," said Cardi. "I’m sooo thankful and lost of words. @pristine_jewelers you outdid yourself with this one!"



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The large bracelet is a stunning piece, and it shouldn't come as much of a surprise why this is one of Cardi's favorite jewelry acquisitions. Alongside her husband Offset and his group Migos, Cardi has been close friends with DJ Khaled for years, collaborating with him on numerous occasions. They've built a strong relationship, and Khaled definitely delivered with this gift.

Check out the new bracelet that Cardi is rocking courtesy of DJ Khaled, and let us know what you think of the gift.



Image via @iamcardib on Instagram