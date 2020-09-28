DJ Khaled is a big fan of the Miami Heat which makes sense when you consider how he has been repping the city for many years. During their title runs with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Khaled was always showing just how much he loved the franchise. Now, the Heat are back in the NBA Finals, and as you would expect, Khaled is happier than ever before.

In the video clips below, Khaled can be seen going absolutely nuts following the Heat's Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics. In fact, Khaled went on a lengthy monologue about this Heat team and that despite their youth, they have the culture to go out and win the chip.

“The banners. We’ve got banners of championships,” Khaled said. “They got rings. The team is new and young, it don’t matter. The AC in the locker room, f*ckin’ pours out greatness.”

Now, they will have to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers which will certainly be a difficult matchup. The Lakers are one of the best teams in the league and will be heavily favored against a relatively inexperienced Heat team.

Regardless of what happens, we know Khaled will be excited for all of it.

[Via]