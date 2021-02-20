Rihanna’s birthday is basically a national holiday, but DJ Khaled went the extra mile this year to show Rihanna that he loved and appreciated her. The 45-year-old DJ posted six separate times for Rihanna’s 33rd birthday, captioning all of his photos with, “Happy bday @badgalriri the light is love. BLESS UP!”

Three of the photos that DJ Khaled posted were editorial photos from various shoots Rihanna has done, and he also posted the music video for “Wild Thoughts,” the duo’s collaborative track with Bryson Tiller. Khaled also posted a video of a performance the two did for “Wild Thoughts” on CBS, featuring him and Rihanna dancing and prompting the audience to put their hands up. Finally, the DJ posted a video of Rihanna dancing and singing along to their song at a festival, surrounded by friends and basking in the sunlight.

Fans certainly found it funny that DJ Khaled posted so many times for Rihanna, one commenter even adding, “Another one…” after the DJ’s third post. Most fans were relatively supportive of the posts, however, many just wishing Rihanna a happy 33rd birthday and telling her to “age with grace.”

Since DJ Khaled went so hard for Rihanna’s birthday on Instagram, it will be interesting to see what he gave her as a birthday gift. If there’s anyone who wants to make sure Rihanna has a great birthday, it’s clearly him. Happy birthday, Rihanna!