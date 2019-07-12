DJ Khaled is known for being a huge sneakerhead and if you've ever seen his personal collection, you would know that it's pretty massive. Khaled also has two Air Jordan 3 colorways in his name, although they were never released for public consumption. With the DJ's sneaker cache in mind, it should come as no surprise that he's able to get new shoes early before anybody could ever dream of getting them.

Khaled hit up Instagram today where he decided to flex some of the packages he had been sent by the good folks at Jordan Brand. The artist was quick to show off his Air Jordan 3 Tinker "Black/Grey" pair that has yet to be released but has seen quite a few teasers over the last few weeks. He also got a hold of the highly-anticipated Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Low's which don't even have a proper release date yet.

Luckily for us, Khaled's video confirms that these sneakers are, in fact, on the way soon and that we shouldn't have to wait very long before we get an official release date. His video is also filling sneakerheads everywhere with envy as we probably all wish we could get the same access as Khaled. Unfortunately, this is not the case.