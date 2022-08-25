We're inching closer and closer to the release of DJ Khaled's forthcoming studio album, GOD DID. He's been showing out more than usual these days as he's unveiled new details surrounding the project. Earlier this year, he was marching through the streets of Toronto in anticipation of the release of "Staying Alive" ft. Drake and Lil Baby.



These days, Khaled is handing out with Future and it seems like his watch collection left the I Never Liked You rapper impressed. Future filmed Khaled as they sat next to some water with the DJ's wrist glistening with a multi-million dollar timepiece.

"You tellin' me God told you to buy this $3M watch?" Future asked Khaled.

"It's Khaled and Future... And 3 Milli!" Khaled responded.

"Who told you to buy it?" Future asked, to which Khaled replied, "GOD DID."

It appears that Future will help kick off the God Did campaign with Khaled this Friday. At noon, Khaled will debut the music video for "Big Time" ft. Future and Lil Baby, which is one of four visuals set to drop over the weekend.

Aside from Future, Lil Baby, and Drake, Khaled's upcoming release is stacked with appearances from Jay-Z, Eminem, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Roddy Ricch, Latto, John Legend, Skillibend, Quavo, Takeoff, Nardo Wick, Kodak Black, and many more. Are you excited for God Did? Let us know in the comments.