Khaled Khaled, the forthcoming twelfth studio album from the music industry's most beloved DJ and record producer, is almost finished. Since announcing the project last summer, DJ Khaled has been sharing updates about his next album in real-time, and over the past few months, the Hip-Hop community has been able to witness the veteran artist ramp up his productivity. So far, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, Nas, Migos, Meek Mill, H.E.R., Post Malone, Tay Keith, and Lil Wayne, among others have all been confirmed or teased to appear on Khaled Khaled, so the hype is at an all-time high for DJ Khaled's upcoming record.

Now, two weeks after proclaiming that Khaled Khaled was 97.9% done, DJ Khaled has alerted his followers that the album has now progressed to being 99% finished.

Apparently, that stretch from 97.9% to 99% has come with a major announcement as well. In a recently shared video by DJ Khaled, the We The Best mogul has revealed that Justin Timberlake will also be making an appearance on the album.

"J U S T I N T I M B E R L A K E VOCALS IS IN!!" Khaled writes in the tweet before expressing his excitement with the last-minute addition to Khaled Khaled. "This LAST MINUTE MAGIC DIFFERENT."

In the video that DJ Khaled posted, you can hear the two artists talking to each other over facetime, and throughout the one-minute video, they offer each other heartfelt compliments and reflect on how important and rare the unreleased record is. Judging from their conversation, are you excited to see the end result of DJ Khaled and Justin Timberlake's forthcoming collaboration?