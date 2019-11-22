DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire music industry and if you were to look at his sneaker closet, you would immediately understand why. He pretty well has every single shoe you can possibly desire and in some cases, he even has two or three pairs of them. Khaled's particular love of Jordans is so strong that the brand opted to give him his own collab which was only made for friends and family.

In his most recent Instagram video, Khaled is vibing out to some Lil Baby and Flipp Dinero, all while flexing his insanely rare collab, the "Father Of Asahd" Air Jordan 3.

This particular shoe is interesting as it features an all-blue suede upper with elephant print hits around the midsole. On the back heel of the left shoe, you can see Khaled's signature catchphrase: "We The Best." If you were hoping to ever cop these, you better be willing to shell out thousands of dollars because these babies aren't cheap. We know Khaled has expensive taste but these are in a different league.

If you're a sneakerhead, it has to be tough seeing Khaled flex these. He gets any shoe he wants while all of us struggle with winning draws on the SNKRS app. It really do be like that sometimes.