DJ Khaled made bank from the Super Bowl this year. The mega-producer filmed a commercial with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez and performed ahead of the festivities leading us to believe that he acquired even more millions in his bank account. On top of his NFL pursuits, Khaled has been working with Michael Bay on an upcoming project as well as cookin' something up with Drake that we assume will be arriving sooner than later.



Jason Kempin/Getty Images

The father of two is clearly feeling accomplished and proud of his major moves that he's taken to Instagram to show off his stacks of cash while the caption shows love to his recent collaborators. "@jlo catch me if u can 😂 Bless up @hardrockholly #WETHEBEST ! Had so much fun at the casino ALL I DO IS WIN !!!!!!!!!🎰 🤩 @michaelbay you forgot to add this to the commercial . bless up my sis @jlo had so much fun making the super bowl commercial Now I’m at @daersouthfl come celebrate wit me ! 🏆For inspiration motivation use only," he wrote.

Khaled recently shared the name of his second son with his fans. "His name is Aalam. It means 'the world' in Arabic," he wrote, proudly adding, "BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM !"