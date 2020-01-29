There's something to be said about children being at a spotlight at an early age but for DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck's kids, it's inevitable. Asahd, DJ Khaled's firstborn, was essentially plastered across Billboards before turning one so there's no doubt that Khaled's newborn, Aalam, will be another mini-boss in the making.

Two days following the birth of Aalam Tuck Khaled and it appears that DJ Khaled is already planning how to brand the new addition to his family. According to TMZ, DJ Khaled and his wife, Nicole, have filed to trademark Aalam's name via ATK Entertainment, a company based in Florida. Their plans for the trademark is to essentially slap it on anything and filed the docs two days after Aalam's birth. Per the tabloid pub, the trademark is to be used on "fragrances, cosmetics, skin creams, baby products, DVDs, CDs, jewelry, watches, children's books, tote bags, clothing, and sporting goods," if approved, of course.

Asahd's name was filed for a trademark when he was just 18-months-old so clearly, they Khaleds are getting a head start on things. DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck are clearly setting their kids up to secure a few major bags when they get older.

Aalam Tuck Khaled was born on Jan. 20th, weighing in at eight pounds, four ounces. The Khaled family is growing.