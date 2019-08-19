As the weeks picks back up, we'll likely stumble upon a few more headlines surrounding Jay-Z's recent NFL move.

This weekend, TMZ caught up with Hov's friend and collaborator DJ Khaled to gather his thoughts on the decision to join forces with what was seemingly the opposition for some time.

At the outset, Khaled tells the outlet that he's only looking to share"love, positivity, and good energy," citing the presence of his family.

"Nah, I haven't talked to him about that," he begins. "But shout out to JAY-Z and everything he's doing," Khaled said. "He's always showing love, and always uplifting the people, and always moving the culture forward."

He's soon asked if his ambitions match that of Jigga's with TMZ seeing if Khaled would ever look into ownership in the NFL himself. "Who knows?Every day we strive to be great," he cryptically explains. "Everyday we go hard."

While support for Hov and his deal with the league has been overshadowed by criticism, Khaled is also joined by Cardi who more explicitly expressed her hope that Jay-Z can leverage the deal to bring about real change within the league.